BRIEF-Bank of America submits application for delisting from TSE
* Says co submits application on March 23 for delisting from Tokyo Stock Exchange
LONDON Aug 3 Tom Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup trader, was found guilty of charges of conspiracy to defraud on Monday as a jury delivered its verdict in the first trial of a defendant accused of Libor interest rate rigging.
Hayes, a 35-year-old former yen derivatives trader, faces up to 10 years in jail for each count of conspiracy over the manipulation of the London interbank offered rate (Libor), a crucial benchmark for around $450 trillion of financial contracts and consumer loans, between 2006 and 2010.
The London trial that kicked off on May 26, marks a new phase in a seven-year, global inquiry that has seen 21 people charged and some of the world's most powerful banks and brokerages pay around $9 billion in regulatory settlements. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by David Holmes)
NEW YORK/HONG KONG, March 23 Global index provider MSCI Inc is seeking feedback from market participants on whether to add Chinese shares to a widely tracked index, a move which could trigger billions of dollars in capital inflows into mainland stocks and ease pressure on its yuan currency.