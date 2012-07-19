NEW YORK, July 19 (IFR) - The rates-trading market stood on
alert this week to see how US Treasury futures launched on
Monday by NYSE on the DTCC General Collateral Finance Repo Index
would perform, and the volumes did not disappoint.
But the chatter surrounding the GCF as a possible
replacement for Libor as the primary benchmark for asset pricing
appears to be headed for a number of significant obstacles.
The Libor-fixing scandal has prompted market participants to
re-think the benchmark used for valuing an estimated US$350trn
of swaps and US$10trn of loans. Speaking before the US Congress
last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke agreed Libor
was flawed and discussed alternatives for a worldwide rates
benchmark.
"The Federal Reserve has not come out in favor of a specific
one, but a number of possibilities include repo rates, the
so-called OIS index and even potentially Treasury bill rates,
for example," Bernanke said.
GCF has been touted as a potential candidate, but traders
said the industry needs a robust market for over-the-counter
swaps on the index before it can supplant the Fed Funds
Effective rate, much less Libor, as one of the primary
benchmarks.
In order to do that, participants highlighted the need for a
set of standardised trading and confirmation practices, a
project currently being undertaken by a working group through
the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.
A leading member of the working group told IFR the group has
come to "significant agreements around most of the practices"
and that "firms are going through their internal practices to
determine how they're going to participate and when they're
going to participate."
The member could not explain any of the agreements nor
provide an estimated completion date, but said the group was in
the "nuance stage" of the process, and had been working together
for "months".
A liquid futures market is expected to augment the OTC
market, said Paul Scurfield, head of short rates trading for the
Americas at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York, and last
week's volumes were encouraging with 6,446 contracts changing
hands on Wednesday.
"Prior to the inception of the GCF future we had minimal
transactions in the OTC market for general collateral because
the underlying hedge is an on-balance sheet risk," said
Scurfield. "The capital costs, liquidity and brokerage costs
have been significant for an OTC swap."
"The futures volumes have been strong but the index would
need an accompanying basis swap market and delta-one general
collateral index-linked swaps before it could replace any of the
established benchmarks, and that would have to come after the
futures market development. This will likely not happen before
2013," he added.
Additionally, the GCF is based on short-term repurchase
agreements, meaning some traders are concerned the valuations
would not reflect lending rates further out the curve.
"The GCF is more like a bridge between the Fed Funds
Effective rate and Libor," said a senior rates trader based in
New York. "It's less technical than Fed Funds and has more
volume, which means it's more accurate and reliable, but I'm not
convinced you could develop a market for longer term swaps on
it."
There were signs on Wednesday the futures contracts could
attract liquidity in longer-dated tenors, though, with some
contracts with over a year in maturity changing hands.