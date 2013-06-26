SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 The Regents of the
University of California and the San Diego Association of
Governments filed lawsuits in federal courts on Tuesday against
more than 20 current and former financial institutions, alleging
that they manipulated the London Interbank Offered Rate.
The suits allege financial damages linked to deception
regarding the benchmark LIBOR interest rate, said Nanci
Nishimura, a partner at the law firm Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy
working both lawsuits.
"They all colluded behind our backs and agreed with each
other that they would lie and report a different rate,"
Nishimura said.
"Hard working taxpayers got cheated," Nishimura said. "If
they were getting a lower interest rate, they were getting less
money than they should have. If they were involved with an
instrument where the interest rate was inflated then they could
have been paying too much."
According to the UC Regents complaint, the financial
institutions acted "in concert to knowingly overstate and
understate their true borrowing costs," causing LIBOR to be
calculated artificially and they "reaped hundreds of millions,
if not billions, of dollars in illegitimate gains."
Nishimura said it is too early to gauge the damages her
firm's clients suffered.
The Cotchett firm filed similar lawsuits in January against
the financial institutions on behalf of the East Bay Municipal
Utility District, County of San Mateo, the San Mateo County
Joint Powers Financing Authority, City of Richmond, City of
Riverside, the Riverside Public Financing Authority and the
County of San Diego.
The UC Regents filed its lawsuit in U.S. District Court in
San Francisco. The San Diego-area association filed its lawsuit
in U.S. District court in San Diego.
The two suits allege violations of U.S. and California
antitrust laws and name the following institutions as
defendants:
Bank of America Corp;
Bank of America NA;
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd;
Barclays Bank Plc;
Citigroup Inc;
Citibank NA;
Cooperatieve Central Raiffseisen-Boerenleenbank BA;
Credit Suisse Group AG;
Deutsche Bank AG;
HSBC Bank Plc;
HSBC Holdings Plc;
JPMorgan Chase & Co;
JPMorgan Chase Bank NA;
Lloyds Banking Group Plc;
HBOS Plc;
Royal Bank of Canada;
The Norinchukin Bank;
Societe Generale SA;
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc;
UBS AG;
Portigon AG;
WestDeutsche ImmobilienBank AG.