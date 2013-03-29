NEW YORK, March 29 A U.S. judge on Friday
dismissed a "substantial portion" of claims facing a number of
banks in a barrage of lawsuits accusing them of interest-rate
rigging.
U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan ruled
for the banks, which include Bank of America Corp,
JPMorgan Chase & Co and others of allegedly manipulating
the London Interbank Offered Rate, commonly known as Libor.
The judge granted the banks' motion to dismiss the
plaintiffs' federal antitrust claims and partially dismissed
their claims of commodities manipulation. She also dismissed
racketeering and state-law claims.