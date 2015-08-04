NEW YORK Aug 4 The U.S. judge overseeing
private litigation accusing global banks of manipulating Libor
on Tuesday said she found a "viable legal theory" that could
justify relief for investors who claim they were harmed by a
conspiracy to rig the benchmark rate.
In a 431-page decision covering part of the litigation, U.S.
District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan said the theory
turns on what banks may have disclosed to a London administrator
who oversees the so-called London Interbank Offered Rate.
Libor underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of
transactions, and is used to set rates on credit cards, student
loans and mortgages. It is calculated based on submissions by
banks that sit on panels.
Investors and regulators have accused big banks of
suppressing Libor during the financial crisis to boost earnings
or make their finances appear healthier.
"According to plaintiffs' allegations, each panel bank lied
to the Libor administrator about its own borrowing costs,
knowing that entities such as plaintiffs would rely on the
accuracy of that information; as was to be expected, plaintiffs
then relied to their disadvantage, perhaps reasonably, on this
false information," Buchwald wrote. "If these allegations prove
true, then defendants' conduct was fraud."
Buchwald also said various banks may be able to recover from
each other should they be held liable. She has yet to decide
whether punitive damages should be available.
Tuesday's decision covers complaints filed under 28 separate
court dockets by individual plaintiffs who are not pursuing and
do not want to join class-action lawsuits.
Buchwald said all of the complaints may go forward, but she
dismissed some claims, and dismissed some bank defendants from
six of the lawsuits.
The litigation began in 2011, and accused 16 banks including
Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse
Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings
Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Societe Generale
and UBS AG of conspiring to manipulate Libor.
In March 2013, Buchwald dismissed what she called a
"substantial portion" of the litigation, including federal
antitrust claims that could justify triple damages.
Authorities worldwide have levied about $9 billion of fines
against banks and brokerages to settle Libor rigging probes.
On Monday, former Citigroup and UBS trader Tom Hayes was
convicted by a London jury of conspiring to manipulate Libor,
and sentenced to 14 years in prison.
The case is In re: Libor-based Financial Instruments
Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 11-md-02262.
