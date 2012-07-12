July 12 A group of 11 global banks linked to the
Libor scandal may face $14 billion in regulatory and legal
settlement costs through 2014, according to estimates by Morgan
Stanley analysts.
Taking into account the damping effect that rate-rigging
accusations may have on market share and activity, Morgan
Stanley estimates that earnings and book value will be reduced
even further.
The analysts estimated that regulatory penalties will reduce
2012 earnings per share by anywhere from 2 percent to 33 percent
for Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan
Chase & Co, Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS AG
, Deutsche Bank AG, Societe Generale
, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, HSBC
Holdings Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc.
The analysts estimated that regulatory fines and litigation
settlements would reduce book value per share by a median of 0.5
percent in 2012 for those banks as well as Barclays PLC
, which announced a $453 million settlement with UK and
U.S. regulators last month.
While the analysts, led by Betsy Graseck, acknowledged that
the estimates were "crude," their attempt at quantifying the
Libor-related damage to the banking industry was the most
specific yet.
The Libor, short for London Interbank Offered Rate, is a key
interest rate that underlies an estimated $350 trillion worth of
loans and derivatives. A group of 16 global banks sets the rate
by giving daily estimates of how much it would cost them to
borrow funds from other banks at varying durations.
Morgan Stanley's estimates were given in a best-to-worst
case scenario for each bank and based on the Barclays agreement,
as well as the individual banks' exposures to Libor-pegged
assets.
(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)