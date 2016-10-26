NEW YORK Oct 26 Barclays Plc and UBS
AG have agreed to settle U.S. litigation by bondholders
who accused the banks of conspiring with rivals to rig the Libor
benchmark interest rate, lawyers for the plaintiffs said in
Wednesday court filings.
Terms were not disclosed, and both accords require the
approval of U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in
Manhattan.
Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, is used to set
rates on hundreds of trillions of dollars of transactions,
including for credit cards, student loans and mortgages. Banks
use it determine the cost of borrowing from one another.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)