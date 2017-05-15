NEW YORK May 15 HSBC Holdings Plc has
settled claims by a group of U.S. bondholders that it conspired
with rivals to rig the Libor benchmark interest rate, according
to a New York court filing on Monday by the bondholders'
attorneys.
The filing did not disclose the terms of the settlement,
which it said must be approved by U.S. District Judge Naomi
Reice Buchwald in Manhattan federal court.
HSBC spokesman Robert Sherman had no immediate comment.
Lawyers for the bondholders could not immediately be reached.
Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, is used to set
rates on hundreds of trillions of dollars of transactions,
including for credit cards, student loans and mortgages. It is
calculated based on submissions by banks.
A variety of investors have accused HSBC and other banks of
suppressing Libor before, during and after the 2008 financial
crisis to boost earnings or make their balance sheets look
healthier.
If approved, the settlement announced Monday would cover a
class of bondholders claiming that Libor rigging caused them to
receive artificially low returns on more than $500 billion of
dollar-denominated debt whose interest payouts were linked to
Libor.
The bondholders announced in October that they had settled
similar claims against Barclays Plc and UBS AG,
which are among the banks that have been sued alongside HSBC.
The bondholders' lawyers said in Monday's filing that they
planned to submit a formal motion to approve all three
settlements.
HSBC reached a separate settlement over similar claims in
January, agreeing to pay $35 million to end private U.S.
antitrust litigation in Manhattan federal court accusing it of
manipulating the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor, or Tokyo Interbank
Offered Rate, another benchmark interest rate.
Rate rigging has led to billions of dollars of regulatory
fines against banks worldwide, along with a slew of private
lawsuits like those in the Manhattan federal court.
The case is In re: Libor-Based Financial Instruments
Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 11-md-02262.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York, additional reporting
by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)