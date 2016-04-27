By Kirstin Ridley
| LONDON, April 27
LONDON, April 27 Barclays' investment bank's
chief operating officer Michael Bagguley told a London court
that he had never sought to influence Libor benchmark interest
rates, instructed others to do so, or seen any evidence of
manipulation.
Former Barclays traders Stylianos Contogoulas, Jay Merchant,
Alex Pabon and Ryan Reich and former Barclays rate submitter
Jonathan Mathew have all pleaded not guilty to a charge of
conspiracy to defraud by manipulating U.S. dollar Libor rates
between June 2005 and September 2007.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) alleges the five men
dishonestly agreed to procure or make submissions of rates in
the dollar Libor-setting process which were false or misleading
in order to benefit their trading positions.
Bagguley, a Barclays veteran who was appearing as a
prosecution witness, dismissed a suggestion he was denying
knowledge of the alleged activity because he feared prosecution.
"I suggest you did know and are simply denying it," Hugh
Davies, a lawyer representing Merchant, told Wednesday's court
hearing.
Bagguley denied Davies' suggestion that he only realised
that attempts to try and influence Libor rates were wrong after
the bank launched an internal investigation and settled
regulatory allegations of wrongdoing in 2012.
"Given your understanding of Libor at the time, I suggest
you would not at the time have considered it improper," Davies
said.
"I would have done," replied Bagguley.
On April 7, the prosecution told the court that Merchant,
the former line manager of Pabon and Reich, alleged to the SFO
in March 2014 that his Barclays bosses, including Bagguley, had
known of and approved the practice of seeking to influence the
bank's Libor rates.
Davies said the jury had been presented with files of
evidence that showed various attempts by traders to influence
rates while Bagguley was a senior executive in New York.
But Bagguley said from the material he had seen during
subsequent investigations, he was only aware of one such
example, which involved Merchant.
Barclays declined to comment.
The high-profile trial, the third Libor case to be put
before a jury by the SFO after a four-year investigation, is
scheduled to last 12 weeks.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)