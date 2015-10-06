(Adds details about alleged kickbacks, bribes)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON Oct 6 Six former interdealer brokers
with nicknames such as "big nose" and "Lord Libor" were rewarded
with kickbacks and bribes for "enthusiastically" helping a
trader rig a global interest rate, a prosecutor told London's
second Libor trial.
Mukul Chawla, counsel for Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO), said the actions of former UBS and Citigroup
trader Tom Hayes were the key to a "simple" case about
dishonesty and conspiracy scheduled to run into the New Year.
Hayes, a former Tokyo-based derivatives trader, was
convicted on Aug. 3 of conspiring with others to manipulate
Libor, the London interbank offered rate, between 2006 and 2010.
The 12-member jury is tasked in part with determining
whether each defendant in this new trial entered into a
conspiracy with Hayes and others.
The six former ICAP, RP Martin and Tullett Prebon
employees, aged between 44 and 53, are the first
brokers to be tried over the alleged rigging of Libor, used for
setting interest rates on about $450 trillion of financial
contracts worldwide, from complex derivatives to student loans.
They were paid thousands of pounds in commissions from extra
trades and "wash" trades - in which two identical trades cancel
each other out in a move solely to generate broker fees.
The SFO alleges that ex-ICAP brokers Darrell "big nose"
Read, Colin "Lord Libor" Goodman and Danny Wilkinson, former RP
Martin brokers Terry Farr and James Gilmour, and Tullett's Noel
Cryan, were experienced employees who willingly conspired with
Hayes and others to rig yen-denominated Libor rates for profit.
"They were rewarded in various ways to corrupt a process
that should not have been corrupted," Chawla said in his opening
speech to the jury, which is expected to last five days.
"The prosecution says they offered enthusiastic assistance,"
Chawla said.
The men, who have pleaded not guilty, each face one or two
counts of conspiracy to defraud. Each count carries a maximum
jail sentence of 10 years, although such terms are often served
concurrently. Lawyers for the defendants have not responded to
requests for comment.
TRADING POSITIONS
Chawla alleged Hayes made millions of pounds for his
employers by persuading the brokers to influence rates to favour
his trading positions. The brokers were all based in London,
apart from Read, who moved in 2007 with his family to New
Zealand, where Hayes became his "principal" client, Chawla
alleged.
The trial comes more than seven years after U.S. regulators
first examined how Libor rates were set, sowing the seeds of a
global inquiry that culminated in authorities fining some of the
world's biggest banks and brokerages $9 billion, charging 21 men
and overhauling how market benchmarks such as Libor are policed.
Interdealer brokers became a focus for the inquiry because
of the role they play when sharing information with their
networks of traders and matching buyers and sellers of bonds,
currencies and swaps, for which they charge a fee.
The prosecution alleges Read, Goodman and Wilkinson
conspired with at least seven others, including Hayes, to rig
Libor between August 2006 and December 2009.
Goodman and Read are charged with a second count of
conspiracy with Hayes and others between December 2009 and
September 2010, when Hayes left UBS to join Citigroup in Tokyo.
Farr and Gilmour are charged with conspiring to rig rates
with Hayes and others between August 2006 and December 2009.
Farr faces a second count of conspiracy between December 2009
and September 2010 with Hayes and others.
Cryan allegedly conspired with Hayes and others between
February and December 2009.
The men are expected to start laying out their defence in
about mid November.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Holmes)