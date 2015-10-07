LONDON Oct 7 Danny Wilkinson, a former London
manager at interdealer broker ICAP, was so keen to help
Tom Hayes from his first day as a UBS trader he
changed the shifts of broker Darrell Read to allow the two to
work together, a prosecutor told London's second Libor trial on
Wednesday.
Read was put on night duty to accommodate Tokyo-based Hayes
as soon as he started at UBS in 2006, prosecutor Mukul Chawla
said on the second day of a trial over alleged plots to rig
rates used as benchmarks for $450 trillion of global financial
contracts.
Hayes was convicted on Aug. 3 of conspiring with others to
manipulate yen Libor between 2006 and 2010 and sentenced to 14
years in jail. From his Tokyo base he traded in yen-denominated
interest rate derivatives tied to Libor, essentially betting
against other traders on the direction of rates.
"Tom Hayes starts work on Monday," Wilkinson emailed his
manager Frits Vogels on Sept.29, 2006, in a document shown and
read out to the jury. "So Darrell will be doing midnights from
this Sunday."
Wilkinson and Read are among six former ICAP, RP Martin and
Tullett Prebon employees to be tried over the alleged
rigging of Libor (London interbank offered rate), designed to
reflect bank borrowing costs in different currencies over
various timeframes.
Vogels, who is still an executive at ICAP, did not reply to
an email requesting comment. An ICAP spokeswoman declined to
comment on his behalf.
The trial marks the judicial spotlight swinging to the role
played by interdealer brokers such as ICAP, RP Martin and
Tullett Prebon, who act as intermediaries in the financial
markets.
On his first day trading from UBS's office in Tokyo on Sept.
29, 2006, Hayes also sent a computer message to Terry Farr, an
RP Martin broker in London, saying: "Do me a favour today and
get Libors right up. I started trading today and am long of 'em
(them)".
Farr responded in an exchange shown to the jury on courtroom
screens: "I'll do what I can".
TRADING POSITIONS
The prosecution alleges that former ICAP staff Wilkinson,
Read and Colin Goodman, former RP Martin brokers Farr and James
Gilmore and Tullett Prebon's Noel Cryan formed conspiracies with
Hayes and others to manipulate for profit the rates which lie at
the centre of the global financial system.
On June 28, 2007, after Read had moved to New Zealand for
ICAP, he emailed Wilkinson to complain that Goodman was not
taking Hayes's Libor requests into consideration when sending
out daily Libor "suggestions" to his network of traders, further
exchanges displayed on courtroom screens showed.
"Dan, this is serious. Tom is not happy with the way things
are progressing ... Can you get hold of Colin ... and get his
banks setting it (Libor) high. This is very important because he
(Tom) is questioning my (and our) worth," said one email.
Wilkinson then sent the email on to Goodman, who revised his
Libor predictions. "That is not just a conspiracy in action but
an example of a conspiracy in action successfully," Chawla said.
Read, Goodman, Wilkinson, Farr and Gilmore are charged with
one count of conspiracy to defraud with Hayes and others between
2006 and 2009. Read, Goodman and Farr face a second count of
conspiracy to defraud with Hayes and others between 2009 and
2010. Cryan is charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud
with Hayes and others between February 2009 and December 2009.
The six brokers, aged between 44 and 53, have pleaded not
guilty. Their lawyers have not responded to requests for comment
and they are expected to start laying out their defence from
around mid-November in a trial scheduled to run 12 to 14 weeks.
Interdealer brokers became a focus of a global inquiry into
alleged Libor rigging because of the pivotal role they play when
sharing information with their networks of traders and matching
buyers and sellers of bonds, currencies and swaps for which they
charge a fee.
(Editing by David Holmes)