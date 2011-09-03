GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares probe 18-month highs, cheered by Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
TRIPOLI, Sept 3 Libya's National Transitional Council expects to restart oil production at the Misla and Sarir oil fields in around 10 days time, the North African country's new oil minister Ali Tarhouni said on Saturday.
When asked when Libya's oil production would restart, Tarhouni told a news conference: "I was told yesterday by the NOC that production will begin in the Sarir and Misla fields on the 12th or 13th of this month."
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Ed Lane)
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
SEOUL, Feb 10 State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) , the world's second-largest single buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is interested in Iranian and U.S. natural gas as LNG imports from the two countries are seen possible without destination restrictions, its chief executive said on Friday.
Gadchiroli, INDIA, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - T ribal groups in India's Maharashtra state gather at an ancient shrine before harvest each year to give thanks and celebrate their sacred land by singing, dancing and feasting.