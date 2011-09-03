TRIPOLI, Sept 3 Libya's National Transitional Council expects to restart oil production at the Misla and Sarir oil fields in around 10 days time, the North African country's new oil minister Ali Tarhouni said on Saturday.

When asked when Libya's oil production would restart, Tarhouni told a news conference: "I was told yesterday by the NOC that production will begin in the Sarir and Misla fields on the 12th or 13th of this month."

