BRUSSELS, Sept 12 NATO's secretary general
condemned Tuesday's attack on the U.S. mission in the northern
Libyan city of Benghazi, which killed four American citizens
including the ambassador.
"I strongly condemn the attack on the U.S. mission in
Benghazi," Anders Fogh Rasmussen said in a statement on
Wednesday. "Such violence can never be justified.
"I welcome the Libyan president's comdemnation and
condolences and his pledge of his government's full
cooperation."
Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other embassy
officials were killed in a rocket attack on their car after
militants stormed the consular building in a protest against a
U.S.-made film that insulted the Prophet Mohammad.
Libya's president apologised to the United States for the
attack during a live appearance on al-Jazeera on Wednesday.