BENGHAZI, Libya May 5 Libya's interim leader Mustafa Abdel Jalil said on Saturday doctors had ordered him to rest because of a minor health problem.

Abdel Jalil, the chairman of the ruling National Transitional Council, told reporters he had been for a check-up at a hospital in the eastern city of Benghazi but that it "was nothing serious".

"Because of the amount of work and the circumstances and the problems we are facing every day ... I had a small health problem," he said.

"What I am going through right now is nothing serious. It requires some rest for two or three days and there is no serious health problem. They gave me some sick leave. The period depends on the doctors," he added.

Jalil said he had visited a hospital in the capital Tripoli the day before.

"The tests are good, everything is reassuring. There is nothing to worry about. Yesterday I was in hospital in Tripoli and they recommended what the doctors recommended here today. They advised me to stay away from the public eye, but I can't because I am busy with several meetings regarding some problems in Benghazi."

Abdel Jalil was born in 1952. He served as justice minister under Gaddafi but resigned early last year and joined the revolt against the Libyan leader. (Reporting by Mohammed Al Tommy; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Andrew Roche)