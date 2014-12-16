* Libyan political void has allowed Islamists to regroup in
south
* Countries across the arid Sahel band threatened
By John Irish
DAKAR, Dec 16 African leaders on Tuesday urged
western nations to act to resolve the crisis in Libya which has
sent shock waves across the vast arid Sahel band and threatened
to destabilise fragile regional governments.
More than three years after a French-led NATO military
action helped oust Libya's longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi, two
rival governments are competing for legitimacy, raising fears of
a civil war for control over the country's oil wealth.
A second round of U.N.-sponsored peace talks was due to open
this week. Abdullah al-Thinni, internationally recognised prime
minister, has vowed to drive Libya Dawn from Tripoli after the
armed group seized the capital in August.
The political void in the north has allowed Islamist groups
to regroup in Libya's barren south and from there threaten
nations including Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad.
"As long as we haven't resolved the problem on southern
Libya, there will be no peace on the region," Mali's President
Ibrahim Boubacar Keita told an African security forum in
Senegal's capital Dakar.
Mali became one of the first collateral victims of the chaos
that erupted following Gaddafi's ouster when Islamist fighters,
many armed with weapons seized from Libyan government arsenals,
overran the country's north in 2012.
A French-led military intervention drove the groups, some
with links to al Qaeda, out of cities and towns, but they mount
regular attacks mainly on Malian soldiers and U.N. peacekeepers
deployed to the country.
African states accuse the west of ignoring their concerns
and say that once Gaddafi was killed they left the country to
fend for itself.
"Now Libya is fertile ground for terrorism and all sorts of
criminals," Chadian President Idriss Deby told the forum, adding
that NATO had an obligation to finish what it started in Libya.
Senegal's President Macky Sall said the region's poorly
equipped militaries needed more material support from the West.
Mauritania's Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz called for an end to ransom
payments for hostages held by militant groups.
"We are giving them more capacity to carry on with their
terrorist endeavours," he said, in an apparent reference to
France's controversial practice of paying to free its kidnapped
nationals.
French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, whose country
has deployed some 3,200 troops in the Sahel to tackle Islamist
groups, said the problems in southern Libya would not be settled
until a solution was found for the political crisis.
