BENGHAZI, Libya, April 30 Libya's Arabian Gulf
Oil Company (Agoco) may halt production of crude if authorities
do not put an end by Thursday to protests that have closed off
its headquarters for a week, a company spokesman said.
Protesters have prevented Agoco employees from entering its
Benghazi-based office since last Monday, calling for more
transparency over how Libya's new rulers are spending its money
and more jobs for youth.
Oil accounts for the bulk of Libya's economy and exports.
The North African country is close to returning to pre-war
production of 1.6 million barrels per day, and its recovery
contributed to a rise in OPEC output in April, despite a drop in
Iranian supply.
Agoco spokesman Abdeljalil Mayuf said Agoco had sent a
letter to its parent company, Libya's National Oil Corporation
(NOC), calling for a solution.
"This is something that can have very serious consequences,"
he said by phone on Monday, adding that some staff were working
from a nearby annex in the meantime.
"A week later we are still in the same situation, the main
gate is blocked. We have said that if there is no solution by
May 3, we may be obliged to stop production."
Mayuf said Agoco officials had spoken to Prime Minister
Abdurrahim El-Keib on Saturday while he was in Benghazi. He said
El-Keib had promised to look into the matter.
"We are Monday today, and still we have nothing," he said.
Deputy Oil Minister Omar Shakmak last week warned that the
protest could affect work at Agoco oilfields.
Discontent has been simmering in Benghazi, the cradle of the
Libyan revolt against Muammar Gaddafi, for a while. In January,
protesters stormed the headquarters of the ruling National
Transitional Council while its chairman was still in the
building.
At Agoco, the protesters have set up a tent outside the main
gate of the office, where they have put up banners reading "We
will stay", a Reuters reporter at the scene said.
Their demands, also made at previous protests in the eastern
city, have included the sacking of Gaddafi-era officials.
The interim government appointed in November is leading
Libya towards elections in June but is struggling to restore
services and impose order on a country awash with weapons.
Agoco, which produced 425,000 bpd of crude oil before the
war, acted as the de facto state oil company of the Libyan
uprising as international sanctions imposed during the conflict
prevented dealings with the NOC.
