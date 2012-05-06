TRIPOLI May 6 Libya's National Oil Corporation
(NOC) has denied its eastern subsidiary has reduced oil
production due to protests that have closed off its headquarters
for nearly two weeks but the unit maintained on Sunday that it
had cut output.
A spokesman for Benghazi-based Arabian Gulf Oil Company
(Agoco) said on Saturday it had cut output by 30,000 barrels per
day since Thursday, in a setback for Libya's oil industry, which
has recovered well since the end of last year's conflict that
ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
In a statement on its website, the NOC said Agoco's crude
oil production "remains the same".
Agoco spokesman Abdeljalil Mayuf reiterated on Sunday that
production was at 340,000 bpd from 370,000 bpd earlier in the
week.
Protesters have prevented employees from entering Agoco's
office since April 23, calling for more transparency over how
Libya's new rulers are spending its money and demanding more
jobs for young people.
Meetings have been held between civil society groups and the
demonstrators, who have pitched a tent outside Agoco's office,
but these have failed to end the protests. Agoco had threatened
to cut production if no solution was found by May 3.
Mayuf said a meeting had been held on Saturday with the
Benghazi high security committee, representatives of the
protesters and Mustafa Abdel Jalil, chairman of the ruling
National Transitional Council, over the matter.
"We are still in the same situation, we are waiting for a
solution," Mayuf said.
Oil accounts for the bulk of Libya's economy and exports.
The North African country is close to returning to pre-war
production of 1.6 million bpd, and its recovery contributed to a
rise in output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) in April, despite a drop in Iranian supply.
Agoco, which produced 425,000 bpd of crude oil before the
war, acted as the de facto state oil company of the Libyan
uprising as international sanctions imposed during the conflict
prevented dealings with the NOC.
