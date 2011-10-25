TEHRAN Oct 25 Western countries supported
Muammar Gaddafi when it suited them but bombed the Libyan leader
when he no longer served their purpose in order to "plunder" the
north African country's oil wealth, Iranian President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad said on Tuesday.
While Tehran has applauded the people of Libya for
overthrowing the man it considered an illegitimate dictator,
Ahmadinejad warned Libyans that the West now aimed to run their
country for them.
"Show me one European or American president who has not
travelled to Libya or has not signed an agreement (with
Gaddafi)," Ahmadinejad said in a speech broadcast live in which
he accused the West of ordering the former leader's execution.
"Some people said they killed this gentleman to make sure he
would not be able to say anything, just like what they did to
bin Laden," he said.
Iran accuses the West of helping create the Sunni Muslim
militant group al Qaeda run by Saudi-born Osama bin Laden, who
was killed by U.S. special forces in Pakistan in May.
Ahmadinejad derided the West's approach to the Security
Council, which he called an "organisation with no honour",
saying the UN resolution to take action against Gaddafi was used
as an authorisation to "plunder" Libyan oil.
"Any decision that would strengthen the presence, domination
or influence of foreigners would be contrary to the Libyan
nation's interests," Ahmadinejad said.
"The expectation of the world of the Libyan nation is that
they stand and run the country themselves."
The downfall of Gaddafi, after he gave in to pressure to
abandon nuclear work, has reinforced the view of hardliners in
Tehran that no good would come of making concessions to the
West.
Iran has been subjected to four rounds of sanctions by the
United Nations since 2006 over its disputed nuclear programme.
Western powers accuse Iran of trying to develop a nuclear
weapon, but Tehran insists its programme is peaceful.
