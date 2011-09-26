* Food and medical supplies outside Sirte, cannot be given
out
* Says no water or electricity inside Gaddafi bastions
* Conflict prevents U.N. distributing warehouses full of
food
By Robert Evans
GENEVA, Sept 26 The United Nations has food and
medical supplies on the outskirts of Muammar Gaddafi's bastion,
Sirte, and cannot get in to distribute them, the U.N.'s top
humanitarian official in Libya said on Monday.
Panos Moumtzis, who left Tripoli at the weekend after
completing his assignment as U.N. aid coordinator, said there
was no direct information coming out of Sirte because no U.N. or
non-governmental aid groups had been able to get into the town.
"We are mobilising food and medical supplies on the
outskirts. That is all we can do for the moment," Moumtzis told
a Geneva media conference. "For security reasons, we cannot
cross over the lines."
"We gather that there is a shortage of water and that
electricity is cut off," he said. "The information we have comes
from people who have managed to leave, about 1,700 so far."
He made no direct comment when asked if there was concern
over continuing NATO strikes against populated areas still held
by forces loyal to the deposed leader.
"We hope there will be a peaceful solution as soon as
possible. The longer it continues, the more difficult it will be
for civilians," he said, answering questions on the situation in
and around Gaddafi's home town of Sirte.
Earlier on Monday, fighters backing the interim National
Transitional Council (NTC) controlling most of the country
prepared to renew an advance into the coastal city after NATO
aircraft bombed targets there.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Friday
it was "very concerned" about people in Sirte.
NATO, which insists it is carrying out a U.N. mandate to
protect civilians from attacks by troops and militias still
loyal to Gaddafi, has also been reported bombing around the
desert town of Bani Walid, under seige by NTC fighters.
Reports from refugees and NTC fighters around the town say
pro-Gaddafi units are trying to prevent people getting out.
Some 24,000 people, about a quarter of the population, had
fled Bani Walid, he said. Most had gone further south, but some
had returned to Tripoli, which is 170 km (105 miles) away.
Moumtzis said that since the capture of Tripoli last month
there had been "tremendous progress" in ensuring humanitarian
supplies got through to the capital and elsewhere in Libya.
"The NTC has shown the capacity to respond very quickly to
humanitarian needs," he said. The U.N. was therefore phasing out
its response to what were earlier the most urgent needs for
assistance and switching to longer term planning.
"There is no shortage of food. The warehouses are full," he
said. "The problem is getting supplies to areas of conflict."
(Editing by Louise Ireland)