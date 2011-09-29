* Needs fuel for ambulances to evacuate NTC fighters
* UN, International Medical Corps cite heavy casualties
* Say thousands of civilians fleeing Sirte
(Adds quotes on Libya from U.N. humanitarian chief)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Sept 29 Libya's interim government has
asked the United Nations for fuel for ambulances to evacuate
its wounded fighters from the besieged city of Sirte amid
reports of heavy casualties, a U.N. source in Libya said on
Thursday.
Desperate civilians were fleeing the coastal city, held by
fighters loyal to deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi, before dawn
when pro-Gaddafi forces start guarding checkpoints, the source
told Reuters.
The United Nations is sending trucks of drinking water for
the increasing flow of civilians crammed into vehicles on the
road from Sirte, heading either towards Benghazi to the east or
Misrata to the west, he said.
But fighting around the city, Gaddafi's hometown, and
continuing insecurity around the Bani Walid area, the other
loyalist hold-out, are preventing the world body from deploying
aid workers inside, he said.
"There are two places we'd really like access to, Sirte and
Ben Walid, because of concern on the impact of conflict on the
civilian population," the U.N. source in Tripoli, speaking by
telephone on condition of anonymity, told Reuters in Geneva.
The United Nations has stocks of food and water in both
Benghazi and Misrata for the displaced but many are taken care
of by villagers and local councils on the way, he said.
Civilians are streaming out of Sirte, where a humanitarian
disaster looms with rising casualties and shrinking supplies of
water, electricity and food, aid agencies said on Wednesday.
Humanitarian partner agencies report that up to 20,000
displaced people from Sirte, a city of 100,000, now appear to
be scattered in towns west of Sirte, the U.N. source said.
"We know battles are raging and we would like access to
Sirte but nobody has been able to enter the city," he said.
"We've heard there are a lot of casualties and wounded are
being sent towards Misrata."
HEAVY CASUALTIES
"The displaced say there are heavy casualties in the city
as both parties are using heavy weapons and mortars," he said.
The United Nations had received reports two days ago that
171 armed NTC fighters were wounded in Sirte, he said.
"We've received a request for fuel for ambulances from the
NTC to move wounded people from the frontlines westward. That
gives an indication that maybe logistics are not working as
effectively as they could and we need to step in with
support."
Asked about the situation in Libya, U.N. humanitarian chief
Valerie Amos told Reuters during a visit to Haiti that the
world body's aid branch was addressing "pockets of humanitarian
needs", especially requirements for food and fuel.
But she added: "Libya is an extremely wealthy country so I
do not anticipate, in terms of the humanitarian response, that
we will be there much after the end of this year".
The International Medical Corps, a private aid group, helps
run a field hospital about 30 miles (50 km) outside Sirte where
wounded NTC fighters and civilians are treated.
"Last night and this morning there was quite a high number
of patients, about 50 patients," Edi Cosic, IMC's country
director in Libya, told Reuters on Thursday.
"The patients are stabilised for air transport by
helicopter to Misrata hospital where further treatment takes
place," he said on return to Tripoli from the hospital.
A small clinic nearby provides care to civilians passing
through. "We have a number of women in advanced pregnancy and
one delivery so far," Cosic said.
U.N. officials do not have direct contact with pro-Gaddafi
forces in Sirte, where both sides accuse the other of cutting
off water and electricity, the U.N. source said.
(Additional reporting by Joseph Guyler Delva in
Port-au-Prince; Editing by Pascal Fletcher and Eric Walsh)