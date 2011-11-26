TRIPOLI Nov 26 About 100 Libyans on
Saturday surrounded a Tunisian passenger aircraft at one of the
capital's airports and prevented it from taking off in a protest
at their new government.
Witnesses told Reuters that about a dozen cars drove out on
to the tarmac at Tripoli's Mitiga airport and blocked a Tunisair
jet, with passengers on board, from pulling away from the
airport.
The incident was the latest sign of lawlessness in Libya,
where the interim authorities in power since Muammar Gaddafi was
ousted are struggling to control disparate local interests, many
of them backed up by armed militias.
A Reuters reporter at Mitiga airport said there was no sign
of violence. A few of the protesters had weapons and wore combat
fatigues, but most of them were civilians.
The protesters were from the Souq al-Juma district of
Tripoli, a stronghold of anti-Gaddafi sentiment during the
uprising against his rule.
They said they were protesting to force the Libyan
government to open an investigation into a clash last week in
which several members of the Souq al-Juma militia were killed.
The clash happened in Bani Walid, a town southeast of
Tripoli which was a pro-Gaddafi bastion and one of the last
places to submit to the new Libyan leadership.
