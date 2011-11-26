TRIPOLI Nov 26 About 100 Libyans on Saturday surrounded a Tunisian passenger aircraft at one of the capital's airports and prevented it from taking off in a protest at their new government.

Witnesses told Reuters that about a dozen cars drove out on to the tarmac at Tripoli's Mitiga airport and blocked a Tunisair jet, with passengers on board, from pulling away from the airport.

The incident was the latest sign of lawlessness in Libya, where the interim authorities in power since Muammar Gaddafi was ousted are struggling to control disparate local interests, many of them backed up by armed militias.

A Reuters reporter at Mitiga airport said there was no sign of violence. A few of the protesters had weapons and wore combat fatigues, but most of them were civilians.

The protesters were from the Souq al-Juma district of Tripoli, a stronghold of anti-Gaddafi sentiment during the uprising against his rule.

They said they were protesting to force the Libyan government to open an investigation into a clash last week in which several members of the Souq al-Juma militia were killed.

The clash happened in Bani Walid, a town southeast of Tripoli which was a pro-Gaddafi bastion and one of the last places to submit to the new Libyan leadership. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Andrew Roche)