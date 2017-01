VALLETTA Dec 23 Hijackers who took over a domestic Libyan flight on Friday and forced it to land in Malta have surrendered, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said.

The hijackers were searched and taken into custody, Muscat said on his Twitter feed.

They had earlier freed all passengers on board the Airbus A320. (Reporting by John Stonestreet; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)