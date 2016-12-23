TRIPOLI Dec 23 The pilot of an Afriqiyah Airways plane that was due to land at Tripoli's Mitiga airport on Friday told the control tower there that the aircraft had been hijacked, a senior security official at the airport said.

"The pilot reported to the control tower in Tripoli that they were being hijacked, then they lost communication with him," the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. "The pilot tried very hard to have them land at the correct destination but they refused."

Large numbers of security officials could be seen at Mitiga airport after news of the hijacking. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)