By Barry Malone
| TRIPOLI
TRIPOLI Oct 11 Libya's main international
airport will reopen within a month and several international
carriers have agreed to start flights again, the interim
transport minister said on Tuesday.
Libya's provisional government took over Tripoli
International Airport from a group of regional fighters on
Monday as part of its efforts to consolidate control over
strategic infrastructure.
Al Italia has agreed to restart flights on Nov. 2, interim
minister for transport and communications, Anwar Alfituri, told
Reuters.
He said the ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) had
also received requests to restart flights from Air France, Egypt
Air, Royal Jordanian, Tunis Air and Austrian Airlines.
"I would say international flights will start up again
within a month," he said. "I expect that all of them will start
by November."
Turkish Airlines is the only international carrier to have
restarted flights out of Libya since rebel fighters seized
Tripoli from Muammar Gaddafi's forces in August.
Both that airline and some domestic operators have been
using a military airport in Tripoli.
A U.N. Security Council resolution on Sept. 16 eased some
sanctions on Libya but kept the no-fly zone in place, despite
calls from Russia and South Africa for it to be lifted.
However, the resolution did remove an obligation on all
member states to deny permission to any aircraft registered in
Libya, or owned or operated by Libyan nationals or companies to
take off from, land in or overfly their territory.
The United Nations Security Council resolution imposed in
March a no-fly zone for civilian flights over the country as
part of international efforts to protect anti-government
protesters under attack from Gaddafi loyalists.
Alfituri said the NTC transport authorities would still have
to seek specific permission for every flight taking off and
landing in the country.
(Editing by Rosalind Russell)