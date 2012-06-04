* Flights cancelled, diverted after gunmen occupy airport
* Militiamen seek release of leader
* Weak government unable to assert control, elections loom
By Hadeel Al Shalchi
TRIPOLI, June 4 Clashes broke out between rival
Libyan militias at Tripoli's international airport on Monday
after gunmen drove armed pickup trucks onto the tarmac and
surrounded planes, forcing the airport to cancel flights.
In a fresh challenge to the interim government's weak
authority, members of the al-Awfea Brigade occupied the airport
for several hours demanding the release of their leader whom
they said was being held by Tripoli's security forces.
An Italian passenger who was due to fly out and later
arrived at a Tripoli hotel described the situation as chaotic.
"There were about 200 of them who came into the airport,
they were armed. We were waiting to board our flight and we
could hear noises, people shouting," he said.
Leaders of militias which became part of the government's
official security forces after the war which ousted Muammar
Gaddafi said they had intervened to stop the fighting, in which
they said 10 people were injured, without government leadership.
Government spokespeople were not available for comment much
of the day but later said the situation had been resolved.
"The airport will resume operation within 24 hours. I heard
there were some injured," government spokesman Nasser al-Manee
told a late night press conference, without giving a number of
those wounded in the clashes.
Weeks before a planned election, Libya's new rulers are
struggling to assert control over an array of former fighters
who still refuse to lay down their arms after last year's war.
STAND OFF AND NEGOTIATIONS
In a dramatic move, 60-to-70 armed militia vehicles from the
al-Awfea Brigade ambushed the airport's tarmac from adjacent
open fields. Surrounding the planes, the militiamen forced some
passengers off the planes, a brigade fighter said.
A member of the Awfea militia, which came from the city of
Tarhouna, 80 km southeast of Tripoli, said the militia believed
their leader, Colonel Abu Oegeila al-Hebshi, had been detained
by the Tripoli Security Committee on Sunday night.
"We are protesting his kidnapping by coming to this
airport," Anas Amara said. "We have one tank outside the airport
and our cars are surrounding the airplanes so they don't fly."
Violence later broke out when militia groups from Tripoli
and the mountain town of Zintan arrived to try to get the Awfea
militia to leave the airport.
Hakim Buhagir, leader of a Tripoli brigade, said they
persuaded the Awfea fighters to hand over their weapons.
"We negotiated with them and promised them we would help
find their leader within three days and they were convinced," he
said. "We let them go after confiscating their heavy weapons and
drafting a list of their names."
NO GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION
By nightfall former fighter brigades had helped to restore
calm, but the airport remained non-operational.
Eleven planes including Austrian Airlines and Alitalia
aircraft stood vacant on the tarmac, and more than 30 pickup
trucks fitted with anti-aircraft weapons stood idle nearby,
securing the location.
Fighters smoked and chatted near their cars, swinging their
Kalashnikovs over their shoulders and sometimes firing
anti-aircraft rounds into the air in celebration.
"The revolutionaries of Libya freed the airport today, not
the government," Essam al-Gatous, leader of one brigade, said.
Monday's violence is the latest in a series of incidents as
the North African country prepares for its first free polls for
a national assembly since last year's war.
Disgruntled former fighters have held regular protests that
at times have turned violent. Last month, one person was killed
and several were wounded when militiamen protesting outside the
prime minister's office started shooting.
In November, about 100 Libyans surrounded a Tunisian
passenger aircraft at Tripoli's Mitiga airport, delaying its
takeoff in an anti-government protest.
