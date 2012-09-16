UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
TRIPOLI, Sept 16 Air traffic controllers at Tripoli's international airport have agreed to end a strike that halted most flights in and out of Libya on Sunday, the airport manager said.
"They went to meet the new prime minister and he promised to look at their demands," Tripoli airport manager Milad Maatouq said. "They have agreed to end the strike, air traffic will resume."� (Reporting by Ali Shuaib; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders