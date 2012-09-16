TRIPOLI, Sept 16 Air traffic controllers at Tripoli's international airport have agreed to end a strike that halted most flights in and out of Libya on Sunday, the airport manager said.

"They went to meet the new prime minister and he promised to look at their demands," Tripoli airport manager Milad Maatouq said. "They have agreed to end the strike, air traffic will resume."� (Reporting by Ali Shuaib; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Kevin Liffey)