ALGIERS Aug 30 Algeria is to close the southern
part of its border with Libya, a local newspaper reported on
Tuesday, the day after Algeria angered Libya's new rulers by
giving safe haven to members of Muammar Gaddafi's family.
Algeria announced on Monday that Gaddafi's wife, two of his
sons and his daughter had crossed into its territory, prompting
Libya's ruling interim council to demand that they be handed
back to face trial.
Algeria's El Watan newspaper, quoting diplomatic sources,
said an instruction had gone out to security services to close
the southern part of the border with Libya, because of the
"precarious situation" in Libya.
The Algerian government could not immediately be reached for
comment. Algeria's border with Libya is hundreds of kilometres
long and stretches through vast expanses of empty desert.
Algerian officials say they are concerned that Islamist
militants have infiltrated Libya's National Transitional Council
(NTC), and that al Qaeda's North African wing will exploit the
chaos in Libya to acquire weapons and explosives.
The NTC has angrily denied those charges and in turn accuses
Algeria of siding with Muammar Gaddafi during Libya's civil war,
something the Algerian authorities deny. The whereabouts of
Gaddafi, deposed by the NTC after 42 years in power, are
unknown.
