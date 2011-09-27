ALGIERS, Sept 27 Algeria's government has ordered members of Muammar Gaddafi's family in exile on its territory to stop making political pronouncements, after Gaddafi's daughter Aisha angered the new Libyan government by telling the media her father was still fighting to hold on to power.

"It is clear that the message has been passed on to Aisha and the other members of the family that they should, from now on, respect their status as guests in Algeria and remove themselves completely from any political action," Algerian Foreign Minister Mourad Medelci was quoted as saying by Algeria's official APS news agency. (Reporting By Christian Lowe and Hamid Ould Ahmed)