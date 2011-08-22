ALGIERS Aug 22 The rebel flag was flying on Monday over the Libyan embassy in neighbouring Algeria, a mission that had until now been loyal to Muammar Gaddafi.

A Reuters reporter outside the embassy said she could see the red, green and black flag of the rebel movement flying over the building, with a black flag alongside it. An embassy worker declined to comment. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by David Stamp