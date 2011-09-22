ALGIERS, Sept 22 Algeria's government said on
Thursday it is ready to work closely with the new authorities in
Libya, a move aimed at drawing a line under strained relations
between the two neighbours since Muammar Gaddafi was forced from
power.
"(T)he Algerian government declares its willingness to work
closely with the new Libyan authorities in order to establish
fertile bilateral cooperation to the benefit of the two
fraternal peoples and to help conditions for the preservation of
peace, security and stability in the region," Algeria's Foreign
Ministry said in a statement reported by official APS news
agency.
(Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Christian Lowe)