ALGIERS, Sept 22 Algeria's government said on Thursday it is ready to work closely with the new authorities in Libya, a move aimed at drawing a line under strained relations between the two neighbours since Muammar Gaddafi was forced from power.

"(T)he Algerian government declares its willingness to work closely with the new Libyan authorities in order to establish fertile bilateral cooperation to the benefit of the two fraternal peoples and to help conditions for the preservation of peace, security and stability in the region," Algeria's Foreign Ministry said in a statement reported by official APS news agency. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Christian Lowe)