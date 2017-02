Sept 22 ALGIERS, Sept 22 Algiers recognises Libya's interim rulers as the legitimate representative of the Libyan people, al Arabiya television quoted the Algerian foreign minister as saying on Thursday.

The report followed an Algerian foreign ministry statement which said it was ready to work closely with Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC). The move is aimed at ending the strained relations between the two neighbours since Muammar Gaddafi was forced from power.