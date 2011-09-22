Sept 22 (Updates with quote)
ALGIERS, Sept 22 Algeria wants to upgrade its
"quasi-formal" diplomatic ties with Libya's new rulers to formal
relations, Foreign Minister Mourad Medelci told Al Arabiya
television on Thursday
The pan-Arab channel had earlier quoted Medelci as saying
that the Algerian government now recognised Libya's National
Transitional Council (NTC) as the legitimate representative of
the Libyan people.
The comments followed an Algerian Foreign Ministry statement
which said it was ready to work closely with the NTC. The move
is aimed at ending the strained relations between the two
neighbours since Muammar Gaddafi was forced from power.
(Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Angus MacSwan)