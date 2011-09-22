Sept 22 (Updates with quote)

ALGIERS, Sept 22 Algeria wants to upgrade its "quasi-formal" diplomatic ties with Libya's new rulers to formal relations, Foreign Minister Mourad Medelci told Al Arabiya television on Thursday

The pan-Arab channel had earlier quoted Medelci as saying that the Algerian government now recognised Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC) as the legitimate representative of the Libyan people.

The comments followed an Algerian Foreign Ministry statement which said it was ready to work closely with the NTC. The move is aimed at ending the strained relations between the two neighbours since Muammar Gaddafi was forced from power.

