* Neighbours to exchange high-level meetings
* Talks to focus on combatting insurgents, arms smugglers
* Libya, Algeria ties fraught since Gaddafi's overthrow
By Lamine Chikhi and Ali Shuaib
ALGIERS/TRIPOLI, Feb 22 North African neighbours
Libya and Algeria are to exchange high-level visits in an
attempt to re-launch cooperation in fighting arms trafficking
and Islamist insurgents in the Sahara desert.
Security ties had been effectively on hold since the revolt
last year which ended Muammar Gaddafi's rule in Libya, because
of disputes between Algeria and Libya's new leadership.
Cooperation between the two countries is a crucial component
in trying to stop arms smugglers and insurgents, including al
Qaeda, using the Sahara desert as a safe haven - a problem made
worse by the instability following Gaddafi's fall.
Algerian Interior Minister Daho Ould Kablia told Reuters his
Libyan counterpart Fawzi Abdel A'al would soon visit Algeria.
"What is important in this issue is security on our borders
and stability in Libya, because instability will have
repercussions for us," Kablia said in an interview late on
Tuesday.
"We will soon welcome the Libyan interior minister, and
likewise visits are also planned by Algerian officials to
Libya," Ould Kablia said.
The Libyan interior minister confirmed that a meeting was
planned with his Algerian opposite number.
Abdel A'al, speaking to Reuters, said there was an agreement
that Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia would visit Libya. He
did not say when this would happen.
FRAUGHT RELATIONS
There have been no high-level visits between Libya and
Algeria since a NATO-backed rebellion ended Gaddafi's 42-year
rule and installed a new leadership.
Algeria's relations with Libya's new leaders have been
fraught because Algeria did not back the anti-Gaddafi rebellion
and was slow to recognise the rebel leadership.
The tension was heightened when Algeria decided to give
refuge, it said on humanitarian grounds, to Gaddafi's wife,
daughter and two of his sons who fled there after Tripoli fell
to the rebellion.
A series of security incidents in the past weeks have,
however, underlined the need for the two countries to patch up
their differences and cooperate.
Last month, an Algerian regional governor was kidnapped and
taken by his captors across the border into Libya, where he was
released about 24 hours later. Algerian security sources said
the kidnappers had ties to al Qaeda's north African wing.
This month, Algerian security forces uncovered a cache of
weapons, including shoulder-fired missiles, believed to have
been smuggled in from Libya, a security source briefed on the
discovery said.
The Libyan Interior Minister told Reuters the fact that
Algerian security forces had found weapons caches was testament
to good cooperation with their Libyan counterparts.
Western governments are keen for regional states to work
more closely together to combat insurgents in the Sahara desert.
It is an area where al Qaeda mounts kidnappings and
occasional attacks on Western targets, and where, in Mali,
Tuareg rebels are fighting government security forces.
Those problems have been aggravated by the rebellion in
Libya, during which huge quantities of weapons disappeared from
Gaddafi's arsenals and Libyan border security largely collapsed.
Western states believe there is a risk that insurgencies in
the Sahara could fuel violent Islamist movements in other parts
of Africa, particularly Somalia and northern Nigeria,
heightening the threat to Western interests.
(Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)