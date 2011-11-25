* Opinions differ on how to tackle isolation
* Amazigh suppressed under Gaddafi, demand change
By Oliver Holmes
JADU, Libya Nov 24 After playing a central
role in the revolt that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, members of
Libya's long-oppressed Berber minority, known among themselves
as Amazigh, thought they had finally won a voice.
But a new interim government lineup that did not give them
even a single cabinet seat has caused alarm that they may once
again be banished to the sidelines of public life.
"We do not disagree with the new government, but we want to
be represented and included with ministerial positions. We feel
we are not included," said Ali Muhammed Shetwi, a senior member
of the council of Jadu, an Amazigh town of roughly 20,000
perched on the cliff of a plateau in Libya's Western, or Nafusa,
Mountains.
Shetwi was dressed in a similar style to Arab elders in the
region, with a white robe knotted at his shoulder, a skull cap
and brown waistcoat. It was only the subtle red and blue Amazigh
design sewn at the hem of his clothes that differentiated him
from the majority Arab population in Libya.
The tension between Amazigh and Arabs is one of the deepest
of the many faultlines inside Libyan society which will make it
hard to forge a united and cohesive state out of the ruins of
Gaddafi's 42-year-rule.
Amazigh leaders responded immediately when the 51-member
National Transitional Council (NTC) named the new government on
Tuesday without including a single Amazigh minister.
On Wednesday, a group calling itself the Libyan Amazigh
Congress said it was suspending all relations with the NTC. When
the cabinet was inaugurated on Thursday, five Amazigh NTC
members boycotted the ceremony.
DEMANDS OF THE NEW GOVERNMENT
In Jadu, where the blue, green and yellow flag of the
Amazigh is painted on shop shutters and lamposts, residents gave
a variety of views on how to deal with the lack of
representation.
Elders like Shetwi say they accept the new leadership and
believe their ethnic rights will be respected but want Amazigh
to get senior posts to give them a voice in the nascent
government.
Omar Saeed, an unemployed resident and one of Shetwi's
companions, said he was willing to wait before complaining as
the interim government will only last for seven months before a
National Assembly is elected.
"We can accept this during these seven months, but in the
future we need to be represented," he said. "First of all we are
Libyan, but we are also Amazigh. Therefore the government should
be Arab and Amazigh together."
Others - the younger crowd - were disheartened and prepared
to stage public protests in the capital.
"The Amazigh must be represented according to their
percentage of Libya's population and their share of the
fighting. We need at least one ministerial position. Amazigh
fought all over Libya," said art graduate Jamal Shadwi, who was
plastering the walls of Jadu's central square in preparation for
a festival to celebrate Libya's liberation.
A few metres away, accountant Tariq Labah, was recruiting
people to head to Tripoli and occupy the main square.
"We are all going to Tripoli for a sit in, to peacefully
protest (the lack of) ministerial positions for Amazigh," he
said, surrounded by around 30 young men. "The Nafusa mountains
was one of the first places to turn against Gaddafi," he added.
Some say they will "continue to revolt" if things do not
change. In the capital, protests have been small so far. After
decades of suppression, those identifying themselves as Amazigh
are probably fewer than 5 percent of Libya's 6 million people.
LIFE UNDER GADDAFI
The Amazigh are fearful of continued isolation and say they
want human rights, education and services.
"During Gaddafi's rule, there was nothing called "Amazigh,"
said elder Shetwi, adding that Amazigh towns were ignored. "Look
around, it is not like a town in a country that is rich with
oil. There are no nice buildings or services, the roads are
awful and people have moved out."
During Gaddafi's rule, the Amazigh language was forbidden
and Jadu residents say posters were hung in police stations
stating that families were prohibited from naming their children
with traditional Amazigh names.
Horror stories of long jail sentences for those who spoke
the Amazigh language in public are rife in Jadu. One story
repeated by many in Jadu tells the tale of a man who entered
prison when his daughter was one year old. When he left, she was
already married.
Yahya Baroni a retired electrician, says he and other
Amazigh were forced into the army to fight Gaddafi's war with
Chad in the 1980s.
"I was working for a foreign oil company and Gaddafi put me
in the army for eight years," he said angrily. "When I retired
he paid me a pension of $100 a month. I wanted to hang myself."
Baroni, who comes from a prominent family which prospered
before Gaddafi came to power, says the Amazigh and towns like
Jadu were deliberately isolated by Gaddafi, who feared the
Amazigh would rise up against his Arab state.
"None of my four sons are working. The Amazigh like hunting
in the desert but Gaddafi repeatedly confiscated our hunting
rifles," he said.
The old city of Jadu lies in ruins. The sandstone walls of
Baroni's family home have crumbled and the wood rafters of the
collapsed roof are scattered in the street. Baroni says that
Amazigh heritage was deliberately not preserved and families
were moved into concrete houses in the new town.
Tired of being voiceless, the ageing electrician says he
wants Libya to be like America - myriad races tied under one
nationality.
"The prime minister said that he wants qualified people in
his cabinet," he said. "I studied electric engineering in the
US, Italy and West Germany. I worked with Mobil Oil. There are
lots of Amazigh who are qualified, even me."
(Editing by Peter Graff)