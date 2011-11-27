TRIPOLI Nov 27 Several hundred people
from one of Libya's biggest ethnic minority groups pushed their
way to the doors of the prime minister's office on Sunday to
press their demands for greater representation.
The Amazigh, or Berber, people are seeking recognition of
their language and culture now that Muammar Gaddafi's repressive
rule is over, and their demands are causing tensions with the
Arab majority.
The dispute is one of dozens in Libyan society that have
come to the fore since Gaddafi was ousted and are making it
difficult for the country's new leaders to govern.
Protesters, many of them waving the yellow, blue and green
Amazigh flag, shoved their way past security guards into the car
park in front of the building housing the offices of interim
Prime Minister Abdurrahim El-Keib.
They stopped at the front door of the building, where a
group of security guards prevented them from going in. There was
no violence.
The crowd chanted "Where is El-Keib?" and "There is no
difference between Amazigh and Arab!"
After more than an hour the door opened and the prime
minister stood in the doorway trying to calm the crowd. Wearing
a cap in Amazigh colour he made a brief speech using a bullhorn,
but he could barely be heard.
The crowd responded by shouting "Go home!"
Libya's Amazigh played a crucial role in the battle to force
Gaddafi from power, and their militias now control several
districts of the capital.
Their protests started last week after an interim government
was announced with no ministerial-level posts for Berbers.
The Amazigh are just one of dozens of interest groups which
are exploiting the new freedoms after Gaddafi's fall to demand
power and influence, often with little regard for public order.
On Saturday night, a crowd of people from the Souq al-Juma
district of Tripoli briefly surrounded a Tunisian passenger jet
on the tarmac at an airport in the city, delaying take-off by
several hours.
They were demanding a government investigation into the
deaths of several fighters from the local militia. Tunisian
operator Tunisair later said it was suspending its flights to
Tripoli in light of the incident.
