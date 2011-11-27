(Adds protester quotes, detail, background)
By Francois Murphy
TRIPOLI Nov 27 Several hundred Berbers
marched into the courtyard of the Libyan prime minister's office
on Sunday to express their anger at the country's new cabinet,
which does not include anyone from their large ethnic group.
The Amazigh, or Berber, people were stunned when the
country's new interim government was announced on Tuesday and
none of the 26 ministerial posts went to one of their own.
They say they make up around 10-15 percent of the population
and played an important role in the rebellion that toppled
dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
"We do not recognise this government, and all Libyans must
know that we are a part, a powerful and effective part of the
country," said Mohammed Kaabr, a doctoral student and part of a
delegation that spoke to Prime Minister Abdurrahim El-Keib.
Protesters chanted "Where is El-Keib?" and "There is no
difference between Amazigh and Arab!" on the steps of Keib's
office while talks went on inside. Kaabr said the meeting was
cut short so Keib could try to calm the boisterous crowd.
In addition to demanding a greater say in Libya's new
political order, the Amazigh are seeking recognition of their
language and culture. Their demands are causing tensions with
the Arab majority.
The dispute is one of dozens in Libyan society that have
come to the fore since the end of Gaddafi's 42-year rule, making
it difficult for Libya's new leaders to govern.
"In Switzerland, there are four official languages. One of
them is spoken by 0.5 percent of the population," said Abdul
Salam Saki, a petroleum engineer from the coastal town of Zuara,
near the Tunisian border, denouncing Arabic's hegemony in Libya.
Protesters, many of them waving the yellow, blue and green
Amazigh flag, shoved their way past security guards into the car
park in front of the prime minister's office.
They stopped at the front door of the building, where a
group of security guards prevented them from going in. The crowd
grew increasingly loud until Keib emerged and spoke through a
megaphone, but he was drowned out by chants of "Go home!".
When he returned inside, some demonstrators argued with
guards and tried to push their way inside, but the scuffles soon
ended and the crowd dispersed.
NICE MAN
"They have given enough blood. They have given everything
for Libya," Suleiman Dogha, a prominent Amazigh politician, said
of the protesters and their people.
Libya's Amazigh played a big part in the uprising against
Gaddafi, and their militias now control several districts of the
capital. They are one of dozens of interest groups expressing
demands, some of them showing little regard for public order.
On Saturday night, a crowd of people from the Souq al-Juma
district of Tripoli briefly surrounded a Tunisian passenger jet
at an airport in the city, delaying take-off by several hours.
They were demanding a government investigation into the
deaths of several fighters from the local militia. Tunisian
operator Tunisair later said it was suspending its flights to
Tripoli in light of the incident.
Keib had said he would pick a "technocratic" government of
experts, based on competence rather than politics, and assured
the country that all regions would still be represented.
When the Amazigh balked at the cabinet line-up, the head of
the National Transitional Council, which had the final say in
the appointments, said they should be pleased one of their own
had been selected as the country's top judge.
Keib, who returned to Libya after years working as an
academic in the United States, has impressed many people with
his direct form of communication, often leaving his office to
talk to disgruntled groups protesting outside.
Many of Libya's strongmen have stayed out of this caretaker
government, biding their time until elections due next year.
Having little with which to placate the angry crowd, Keib's
common touch did nothing to soothe the Amazigh protesters.
"He is a nice man," Kaabr said after the meeting inside,
"but it's clear that the power does not lie with Keib".
(Additional reporting by Mohammed al-Kikly in Tripoli and Tarek
Amara in Tunis; Writing by Christian Lowe and Francois Murphy;
Editing by Peter Graff)