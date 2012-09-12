* U.S. ambassador killed in assault on Benghazi mission
* Egyptian protesters storm Cairo embassy over film
* Many Muslims deem any depiction of Prophet an insult
* Killings pose serious questions about instability,
militants
* Adds reaction, further details of attack
By Hadeel Al Shalchi
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 12 The U.S. ambassador to
Libya and three embassy staff were killed in an attack on the
Benghazi consulate and a safe house refuge, stormed by Islamist
gunmen blaming America for a film they said insulted the Prophet
Mohammad.
Gunmen attacked and set fire to the U.S. consulate in the
eastern city of Benghazi, the cradle of last year's U.S.-backed
uprising against Muammar Gaddafi's 42-year rule. Another assault
was mounted on the U.S. embassy in Cairo.
U.S. President Barack Obama branded it an "outrageous
attack" and ordered increased security at U.S. diplomatic posts
worldwide.
Violence also threatened to spread to other Muslim
countries. By nightfall on Wednesday, 24 hours after the attacks
in Egypt and Libya, police were firing teargas at angry
demonstrators outside the U.S. embassy in Tunisia.
The attacks could alter U.S. attitudes towards the wave of
revolutions across the Arab world, which toppled secularist
authoritarian leaders in Egypt, Libya and Tunisia, bringing
Islamists to power.
The violence could influence a close-fought U.S.
presidential election, in which Obama's challenger Mitt Romney
has accused him of not defending U.S. interests robustly enough.
Romney issued a statement criticising Obama's initial
response; the president's campaign responded by accusing him of
scoring political points at a time of national tragedy.
It was not immediately clear precisely how or where
California-born ambassador Christopher Stevens was killed during
the assault. Stevens was a key player when the Obama
administration supported the anti-Gaddafi insurgency.
U.S. consular staff were rushed to a safe house after the
initial attack, Libya's Deputy Interior Minister Wanis Al-Sharif
said. An evacuation plane with U.S. commando units then arrived
from Tripoli to evacuate them from the house.
"It was supposed to be a secret place and we were surprised
the armed groups knew about it. There was shooting," Sharif
said. Two U.S. personnel were killed there, he said. Two other
people were killed at the main consular building and between 12
and 17 wounded.
The attack raised other questions about the future U.S.
diplomatic presence in Libya, relations between Washington and
Tripoli and the unstable security situation after Gaddafi.
The amateurish film portrayed Mohammad as a fool, a
philanderer and a religious fake. In one clip posted on YouTube,
Mohammad was shown in an apparent sex act with a woman.
For many Muslims it is blasphemous to depict the Prophet.
The incident had echoes of the publication in a Danish newspaper
of cartoons that touched off riots in the Middle East, Africa
and Asia in 2006 in which at least 50 people died.
Images of ambassador Stevens purportedly taken after he was
killed circulated on the Internet. One image showed him being
carried, with a white shirt pulled up and a cut on his forehead.
Across the Muslim world, leaders will be concerned about
preventing the spread of violence. Afghan President Hamid Karzai
condemned the film in a statement, calling its making a
"devilish act" and saying he was certain those involved in its
production represented a very small minority.
The statement from Karzai - who is defended by 113,000
NATO-led troops including nearly 75,000 Americans - made no
mention of the violence against U.S. diplomats.
Afghanistan shut down the YouTube site so Afghans would not
be able to see the film. The U.S. embassy in Kabul appealed to
Afghan leaders for help "maintaining calm".
In Egypt, Prime Minister Hisham Kandil condemned violence
while calling on Washington to act against the film's makers.
"What happened at the U.S. embassy in Cairo is regrettable
and rejected by all Egyptian people and cannot be justified,
especially if we consider that the people that produced this low
film have no relation to the (U.S.) government," he said.
"We ask the American government to take a firm position
towards this film's producers within the framework of
international charters that criminalise acts that stir strife on
the basis of race, colour or religion."
"SMALL AND SAVAGE GROUP"
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said the attack was
the work of a "small and savage group".
Accounts of the consulate attack described chaos and
bloodshed, with Libyan security over-run and retreating.
"We started shooting at them, and then some other people
also threw hand-made bombs over the fences and started the fires
in the buildings," said 17-year-old Hamam, who took part in the
assault and refused to give his last name.
"There was some Libyan security for the embassy outside but
when the hand-made bombs went off they ran off and left," said
Hamam, who said he saw an American die in front of him in the
mayhem that ensued. He said the body was covered in ash.
One Libyan security official blamed the attack on Ansar
al-Sharia, an al Qaeda-style Sunni Islamist group that has been
active in Benghazi. Sharif, the deputy interior minister, said
leaders of the group had denied responsibility: "There is no
specific side to blame."
Witnesses said the mob included tribesmen, militia and other
gunmen. Ansar al-Sharia cars arrived at the start of the protest
but left once fighting started, Hamam said. "The protesters were
running around the compound just looking for Americans, they
just wanted to find an American so they could catch one."
On Wednesday, the sprawling, leafy compound in Benghazi
stood empty, with passers-by freely walking in to take a look at
the damage. The heat of the fires could still be felt.
Walls were charred and a small fire burned inside one of the
buildings with glass from shattered chandeliers on the floor. A
small group of men was trying to extinguish the flames and three
security men briefly surveyed the scene.
Chairs, a table and food lay alongside empty bullet shells.
Some blood stains could also be seen in front of one of the
buildings. Three cars were burnt out.
UNPREPARED FOR INTENSE ATTACK
"The Libyan security forces came under heavy fire and we
were not prepared for the intensity of the attack," said
Abdel-Monem Al-Hurr, spokesman for Libya's Supreme Security
Committee.
U.S. ambassadors in such volatile countries as Libya are
accompanied by tight security, usually travelling in
well-protected convoys. Diplomatic missions are normally
protected by Marines or other special forces.
Stevens grew up in California, graduated from Berkeley and
worked in North Africa as a Peace Corps volunteer. He taught
English in Morocco before joining the foreign service where he
worked in the Middle East and North Africa.
Tributes poured in to honour Stevens, who said in a video
posted on the embassy website of his involvement in the
revolution: "I was thrilled to watch the Libyan people stand up
and demand their rights."
Libya's interim government has struggled to impose its
authority on a myriad of armed groups that refused to lay down
their weapons and often take the law into their own hands.
Security experts say the area around Benghazi is host to a
number of Islamist militant groups who oppose any Western
presence in Muslim countries.
The worst-case scenario for Western governments is that a
spate of recent attacks could be the start of an Iraq-style
insurgency by Islamist militants. That could have an impact on
oil exports as the energy sector depends on foreign workers.
However, security analysts say an insurgency is unlikely to
gain the kind of traction it had in Iraq, mainly because Western
states have no military presence on the ground in Libya.
Libyan Deputy Prime Minister Mustafa Abu Shagour condemned
the killing of the U.S. diplomats as a cowardly act. The head of
Libya's national assembly vowed to bring the killers to justice.
U.S. PASTOR
The precise provenance of the film was the subject of some
debate. The Wall Street Journal quoted a man who described
himself as an Israeli-American property developer and said he
produced the film with funds raised from the Jewish community.
Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church condemned Copts living abroad
who it said financed had financed "the production of a film
insulting the Prophet Mohammad". About a 10th of Egypt's 83
million people are Christian.
Florida pastor Terry Jones, who inflamed anger in the Muslim
world in 2010 with plans to burn the Koran, said he planned to
show excerpts of the film to mark the anniversary of the Sept.
11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
Many Muslims consider any depiction of the Prophet as
offensive and any depiction of him can cause furious protests in
the Islamic world as well as among Muslims in Europe.
In neighbouring Egypt, demonstrators tore down an American
flag and burned it during Tuesday's protest against the film.
Some tried to raise a black flag with the words "There is no God
but God, and Mohammad is his messenger".
The crowd of around 2,000 protesters in Cairo protesting
against the film was a mixture of Islamists and teenage soccer
fans known for fighting police and who played a part in the
revolt that toppled Egypt's leader Hosni Mubarak last year.