UNITED NATIONS, Sept 12 The United Nations
strongly condemned on Wednesday an attack that killed the U.S.
ambassador to Libya and three embassy staff and said the
"horrific and tragic attack" further spotlighted the security
challenges facing Libyan authorities.
"The United Nations rejects defamation of religion in all
forms, but there is no justification for violence such as
occurred in Benghazi," U.N. Under-Secretary-General for
Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman told the U.N. Security Council
during a regularly scheduled briefing on Libya.
The U.S. ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens and three
embassy staff were killed on Tuesday as they rushed away from a
consulate building in Benghazi that was stormed by al
Qaeda-linked gunmen blaming America for a film they said
insulted the Prophet Mohammad.
Libya's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Ibrahim Dabbashi told the
U.N. Security Council that an investigation was underway and
Libyan authorities would bring those responsible to justice.
"This attack in no way serves the interests of the people or
the Libyan authorities and cannot be considered as a defense of
Islam," Dabbashi said. "This attack gravely damages the image of
Islam."
German U.N. Ambassador Peter Wittig told reporters before
the meeting that the 15-nation Security Council hoped to issue a
statement soon condemning the killings.