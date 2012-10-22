Oct 22 Here is a timeline of Libya one year on since the death of Muammar Gaddafi.

Oct. 20, 2011 - Former ruler Muammar Gaddafi is captured and killed as rebel fighters take his hometown Sirte, ending a two-month siege. An official of the rebel leadership, the National Transitional Council (NTC), says his son Mo'tassim is also dead.

Oct. 23 - Libya declares the "liberation" of the nation after Gaddafi's 42-year rule.

Nov. 19 - Saif al-Islam, Gaddafi's son and one-time heir apparent, is captured near the desert town of Obari by fighters based in Zintan.

Jan. 21-23, 2012 - A crowd demanding the government's resignation forces its way into the NTC's local headquarters in Benghazi in the most serious show of anger at the authorities since Gaddafi's ousting. Abdel Hafiz Ghoga, deputy head of the NTC, resigns. A day later, the former Gaddafi stronghold of Bani Walid grabs headlines when local fighters throw Tripoli's men out of the town, installing their own local council.

March 31 - New tribal violence, underlining the fragility of the government's grip, kills 147 people deep in Libya's south.

June 4 - Members of the al-Awfea militia from Tarhouna, southeast of Tripoli, briefly seize Tripoli International Airport. They believed their leader had been detained by security forces in the capital.

June 27 - Tunisia extradites former Prime Minister Al Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi, the first senior official to be returned for trial.

July 7 - Elections are held for a 200-seat national assembly that will name a prime minister, pass laws and steer Libya to new elections after a constitution is drafted in 2013. A liberal coalition led by wartime rebel prime minister Mahmoud Jibril secures 39 out of 80 of the party seats - more than double than its Islamist rivals. The remaining 120 seats are allotted to independents.

Sept. 11 - U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens and three other Americans are killed during what Washington later calls a terrorist attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi. Ten days later pro-government protesters storm the headquarters of Ansar al-Sharia, the main Islamist militia group in Benghazi.

Oct. 17 - Libyan militias operating alongside the Defence Ministry shell the former Gaddafi stronghold of Bani Walid and face counter-attacks.