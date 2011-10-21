TRIPOLI Oct 21 Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC) said on Friday it would declare the full "liberation" of Libya on Sunday, after initially saying it would take place on Friday, then on Saturday.

"It will be on Sunday afternoon at around 4 pm (1400 GMT)," NTC Information Minister Mahmoud Shammam told Reuters. "It will be a public announcement, I think in the main square of Benghazi by (NTC chairman) Mustafa Abdel Jalil."

The announcement is to mark what the NTC says will be the beginning of the process of building a democratic system in Libya.

