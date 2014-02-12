TRIPOLI Feb 12 Gunmen fired rocket-propelled
grenades at a Libyan television channel in Tripoli early on
Wednesday after storming the building, forcing out workers and
damaging equipment, journalists at the channel said.
The attack just after midnight was on the Al-Aseema
television linked to Mahmoud Jibril, the former civil war-time
prime minister who later formed the National Forces Alliance
movement to oppose an Islamist party in the country's interim
congress.
"They forced employees in the night shift to leave, and they
burned the place, then they hit the building with RPGs and
fled," a senior journalist at the station said, asking not to be
identified because of security.
Al Aseema has been broadcasting critical statements about
the extension the General National Congress, or GNC, Libya's
interim parliament whose initial mandate ended on Feb. 7.
GNC members have voted to extend the parliament's term until
later this year to provide some stability, but the congress is
unpopular with many Libyans who see little progress in their
North African country's transition to democracy.
Rival groups of former rebels, some who have semi-official
status with government ministries, are allied to competing
political factions in Libya's unruly post-revolution transition
and often use force to make demands.
"Your congress doesn't represent us, your bullets will never
threaten us," ran a headline on Al Aseema, which broadcast
footage of the aftermath of the attack. No group has yet claimed
responsibility for the assault.
Nearly three years after the revolt that toppled Muammar
Gaddafi, attacks on Libyan media, institutions and ministries
are common as the country's new army struggle to contain former
rebels, militias and Islamist militants.
Instability, and infighting between Jibril's National Forces
Alliance and its main rival, the Justice and Construction Party,
the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, have deadlocked
Libya's interim parliament since it was elected.
