TRIPOLI, July 24 A rocket that struck a residential building in the Libyan capital on Tuesday may have been aimed at a major hotel used by government officials and foreign businessmen, Interior Minister Mohammed Khalifa al-Sheikh said on Wednesday.

The rocket caused no injuries but damaged a balcony on the block near both the luxury Corinthia hotel and a tower housing several foreign embassies.

Armed groups have launched a series of attacks on foreign diplomats and buildings since strongman Muammar Gaddafi was toppled - France's embassy in Tripoli was bombed in April.

The oil-rich country's new government is struggling to contain both Islamist militants and heavily-armed militias who took part in the 2011 revolution.

"It seems it was targeting the Corinthia hotel ... An investigation is under way," Sheikhi told a news conference.

A security source said the rocket was launched from car which burst into flames in the car park of a residential compound near the hotel and Tripoli Towers, which houses the British and Canadian embassies, as well as several foreign airlines and other companies.

The U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans were killed in an attack in the eastern city of Benghazi on Sept. 11 last year. (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)