* U.S. ambassador and 3 others killed in original attack
* Security source says U.S. agents now collecting evidence
* FBI has no immediate comment
BENGHAZI, Libya, Oct 4 A team of U.S.
investigators travelled to the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi
on Thursday to visit the compound where the U.S. ambassador was
killed in an attack last month, Libyan security sources said.
FBI agents were dispatched to Libya after the Sept. 11
assault on the U.S. diplomatic mission and on another facility
in which Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other
Americans were killed.
But, until now, the agents have remained in Tripoli.
"An American team has been visiting the compound," one
Libyan security source said. Another security source said: "They
have been assessing the damage, collecting evidence."
They did not give further details and the FBI in Washington
had no immediate comment.
The road leading to the compound's front gate was blocked
off by vehicles mounted with weapons belonging to the Libyan
security forces, a Reuters witness said.
Libyan Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Abdel Aziz said on
Tuesday that the FBI team would soon be heading to Benghazi but
said that Tripoli and Washington had yet to agree on how the two
sides would conduct a joint investigation.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday vowed
every effort would be made to try to piece together a full
account of the attack on the U.S. consulate "wherever that
leads," but cautioned that it could take time for a complete
picture to emerge.
Libyan officials say eight people have so far been arrested
in connection with the attack.