* Question mark over popular support for federalists
* Southern Fezzan tribes join autonomy clamour
* Inability to export oil hampers eastern separatists
* U.S. weekend raid underscores vulnerability to militants
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi and Patrick Markey
TRIPOLI/TUNIS Oct 7 Deep in Libya's southern
Sahara, tribal sheikhs crowded into a Bedouin tent last month to
declare their remote province bordering Algeria would break away
from the government in far-off Tripoli.
A thousand miles to the east, armed protesters had seized
ports disrupting oil shipments into the Mediterranean in support
of local activists who appointed a de facto prime minister.
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan's Libya sounds like a country on
the verge of splitting into a jigsaw of rebellious enclaves each
with their own government, militias and, importantly, their own
share of OPEC member Libya's oil.
This weekend's U.S. military raid to snatch a top suspected
al Qaeda operative from Tripoli only underscored how Libya's
turmoil may make it easier for Islamist militants to find safe
haven there.
Two years after civil war ended the 42-year rule of Muammar
Gaddafi, federalist ambitions complicate Zeidan's fragile
control over former rebels still jostling for more power.
His challenge is clearest in the east, where protesters
claiming to protect Libya's oil from corrupt elites have closed
ports, dug in and threatened to sell oil independently for their
Cyrenaica region, long an anti-Gaddafi stronghold.
There, the main city Benghazi has already set up its own
council demanding to run local affairs, and called for state oil
company NOC to return to an area that was once Libya's economic
heartland.
"The government and congress exploit Libya's wealth and use
it to serve their agendas," said Ibrahim al-Jathran, the former
head of an oil protection security unit who defected and seized
eastern ports as a self-styled federalist chieftain.
Yet as chaotic as Libya appears, it is far from partition or
from taking the path of Iraq, where federalism splits oil
revenue between Baghdad's Arab-led government and a Kurdish
enclave that runs its own administration and armed forces.
Rather than a widespread popular movement, Libya's autonomy
protests have grown out of Tripoli's lack of control, tribal
loyalties and a series of unresolved local grievances over
security, corruption and poor services that have festered since
the 2011 revolution.
Independence declarations by Cyrenaica and more recently by
the southern Fezzan region change little on the ground
politically, analysts say, as they have no mass support for now,
and carry no authority under Libya's transitional arrangement.
But the risk is that such demands could drive Libya deeper
into chaos, with a weak government paralysed by inertia and
armed militias with little popular support holding Tripoli to
ransom by shutting down oil in the name of federalism.
That scenario has already drawn comparisons to Nigeria,
where militants with the Movement for the Emancipation of the
Niger Delta (MEND) have attacked oil installations, kidnapped
foreign workers and siphoned off crude for sale under the banner
of fighting for the oppressed people of the Niger Delta.
Without a clear central government response, Libya may still
slowly fragment with competing regions and cities, loyal to
rival tribal and ethnic groups, vying for control of local oil
and gas resources.
"They are trying to use this power as a bargaining tool with
the state. They want to disrupt the current political process
and to do so they threaten to break off from Libya," said
International Crisis Group's Claudia Gazzani.
"Whether this becomes an armed confrontation that leads to
greater autonomy depends very much on how the government
responds to these peoples' demands."
EAST MOST PROBLEMATIC
Libyan federalists play upon old divisions dating back to
before Gaddafi came to power in 1969. They point to 1951 when
power was devolved to Cyrenaica, the southern province of
Fezzan, and Tripolitania in the west.
A shaky central government's failure to wrest control from
rival militias and provide security in most parts of Libya, and
even over parts of Tripoli, only feeds federalist ambitions.
The east's Benghazi was the cradle of the uprising against
Gaddafi with long-held grudges its people were mistreated and
have since not seen their share of post-revolution spoils.
Libya is still without a new constitution. It must be
drafted by a committee chosen from the three regions, who will
have to account for rival federalist claims, tribal demands and
ethnic pressures.
Iraq, in contrast, already has a federal system that calls
for autonomous Kurdistan to ship its oil through the central
government's pipelines and in return receive a percentage of the
federal budget, although unresolved tensions remain.
"Kurds are a majority in Kurdistan. As for Libya, whether in
the south or the east, those demanding autonomy are small
groups," said Hadi Belazi, director of Petro Libya, a Tripoli
oil services company. "In Libya, in some cases 10 or 15 people
can close a pipeline and it's not ... even a whole tribe."
The federalists do not have widespread support for full
autonomy, and often appear to use federalism more for leverage
against Tripoli, according to analysts, local officials and
diplomats.
Southern Fezzan's tribes declared autonomy two weeks ago but
rivalries between groups who backed Gaddafi and those who
opposed him would scuttle that proposal, say locals, even if
discontent with Tripoli was strong.
"Fezzan is a source of gas, water, farming and wealth that
goes to the north and the capital. Not one nail has been
hammered in here," said Khalil Mohammed, a nurse in a local
hospital in Sabha town in Fezzan.
In the more populated west, demands of the powerful Zintan
tribe, who had shut the major El Feel and Sharara oilfields,
were addressed by pay increases, managing local concerns and by
promising more cash for community projects.
"Federalism in the east is a more serious issue and is more
plausible. But the amount of support is very limited and if the
government can sort out security and spending money, I think
federalism will fall away quickly," said one diplomat.
Yet, Libya's eastern area is far from under control.
Benghazi, where militants attacked a U.S. consulate in 2012,
remains chaotic. Turf warfare among rival militias is aggravated
by a strong presence of Islamist hardliners in the city.
In the remote desert oil-producing areas, several thousand
armed militiamen led by the federalist leader Jathran hold
facilities that account for almost sixty percent of the
country's oil wealth.
It is unclear how much support Jathran can draw upon for a
real push for autonomy in the east, or whether he would end
protests if Tripoli offered more concessions.
The central government has warned it could turn to force,
but appears reluctant to confront the armed federalists. For the
moment, his eastern oil protesters are keeping their hard line.
But starting exporting oil independently to market though
the Mediterranean without any agreement with Tripoli will be
tough for Jathran's men. The government has threatened to attack
any tankers illegally exporting oil.
"One thing is certain, Jathran and his people will not be
able to sell oil, nobody is interested," said John Hamilton at
CBI, a business consultancy focused on Africa and energy. "That
ship would be marked, this would be oil stolen from Libya."
(Additional reporting by Ghaith Shennabi in Tripoli; editing by
William Hardy and Richard Mably)