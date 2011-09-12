* Residents flee with their children
* Extent of support for Gaddafi not known
By Maria Golovnina
NEAR BANI WALID, Sept 12 Most residents of the
besieged pro-Muammar Gaddafi town of Bani Walid who managed to
get out and drive through the provisional government checkpoints
know what to say.
They support the rebels, they tell the heavily-armed men who
are now just 2kms away from the town centre. Gaddafi was a
tyrant who had to go. Congratulations on toppling him.
And then they are waved through and can drive away with
their families to the relative safety of the capital Tripoli.
But on Monday, one man who crept far from the checkpoint,
had another opinion that he wanted to express.
"I wish we could go back to the Gaddafi time," Hussein
Azzarog, who was getting out of town with his wife and four
children, told Reuters. "At least there was peace."
Residents -- those who had enough fuel for their cars, at
least -- trickled steadily out of the town on Monday, vehicles
packed with as many passengers as possible, children stacked up
on people's laps, belongings strapped to the roofs.
NATO planes roared overhead and the military alliance
conducted two air strikes earlier in the day on pro-Gaddafi
positions around the town that has proved much harder to take
than the ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) predicted.
"I support Gaddafi. When he took power it was bloodless,"
Azzarog continued. "Now the rebels are taking power by force.
There is blood everywhere."
Though Azzarog insisted most people in Bani Walid agree with
him, the extent of support for the fugitive leader inside the
town is unknown.
But what is clear is that NTC forces are facing many more
fiercely-determined fighters than they expected.
At first they estimated 25 men in the centre of town may
stage a last stand, though some officials thought it might be
more. Now they concede there could be as many as 1,000
well-trained men, willing to take them on for the former
Colonel.
NO FOOD, LITTLE FUEL
Secret informants and tribal tensions are also hampering
efforts to take control of what, along with Sirte and Sabha, is
one of Gaddafi's last remaining bastions of resistance.
Anti-Gaddafi fighters have told Reuters that traitors among
their ranks are passing information to Gaddafi loyalists in Bani
Walid, making progress difficult on one of the last frontlines
of Libya's 7-month-long war.
The longer the stand-off -- and NATO airstrikes against
pro-Gaddafi rocket positions -- continue, the harder the toll on
the about 100,000 people who live in the town.
"Rockets are falling on civilian houses, most of the valley
is now controlled by revolutionary fighters. But there is still
a lot of fighting with the city," Aburaz al-Furjari, 42, told
Reuters on his way out.
"Gaddafi propaganda radio said this morning that NATO will
bomb the city today. That's why we are leaving. All the shops
are closed. There's no food and very little fuel."
Those getting out on Monday told Reuters they had been
hearing relentless pro-Gaddafi broadcasts on the radio. Support
for Gaddafi is still strong in Bani Walid partly because a lot
of people in the Warfalla tribe -- of which it is a stronghold
-- were closely linked to his rule.
Some now fear retribution and arrest by NTC forces.
"There are still more pro-Gaddafi people in Bani Walid than the
rebels," one man leaving said.
The NTC, though, are promising that will not happen and say
that the pro-Gaddafi forces pose a much bigger threat to the
civilian population, their rockets destroying at least 25 houses
over the last 24 hours.
"We are going back into Bani Walid and we will move
carefully street-by-street," field commander Assam El-Qadny
said. "Civilians are fleeing because of the (pro-Gaddafi
rockets)."
Though there have been various estimates from the NTC about
how long it will take to gain control of the town, some of those
leaving it thought that dwindling supplies would prove crucial
to ending the deadlock.
Aburaz al-Furjari was sure it was: "About a week".
"There's nothing left," he said.
(Writing by Barry Malone)