By Maria Golovnina
| NORTHERN GATE OF BANI WALID, Libya, Sept 13
NORTHERN GATE OF BANI WALID, Libya, Sept 13 Wary
of alienating a powerful local tribe, fighters backing Libya's
new rulers are urging families to leave the besieged town of
Bani Walid before resorting to full-scale military force to take
one of Muammar Gaddafi's last strongholds.
The drawn-out standoff at the town -- home of Libya's
biggest tribe, the Warfalla -- has turned the obscure oasis 150
km (90 miles) south of Tripoli into a new flashpoint in the
North African nation's seven-month-long war.
Libya's new rulers are keen to bring the stubborn town into
the fold as quickly as possible but have hesitated to employ
heavy-handed tactics that could estrange the Warfalla and derail
their efforts to create an all-inclusive government.
National Transitional Council (NTC) fighters at the northern
gate of the city said they were giving civilians two more days
to leave Bani Walid before mounting a full-scale assault. A
radio address transmitted from the nearby town of Tarhouna was
appealing to people to leave to safer areas, fighters said.
"We don't want to kill anyone. We do not want to turn them
into enemies," said Abumuslim Abdu, an anti-Gaddafi fighter, his
chest criss-crossed with ammunition belts.
"We are under orders from our commanders to proceed very
carefully and avoid harming civilians."
Along with Gaddafi's home town of Sirte on the Mediterranean
coast and the loyalist bastion of Sabha deep in the Sahara, Bani
Walid is one of the last pockets of Gaddafi resistance.
Die-hard loyalists of the fugitive leader have put up
stiffer than expected resistance, firing rockets and mortars
from inside Bani Walid and deploying snipers in the town centre.
Fighters and residents said Gaddafi forces in the town
centre still had plenty of support among local households who
are defiantly flying Gaddafi's green flags above their homes.
Their cars and trucks loaded with sacks of personal
belongings, families have poured out of Bani Walid, a scattering
of sun-scorched houses spread around a terrain of rocky hills
and valleys.
"GADDAFI, GO AWAY!"
"Those Gaddafi fighters inside the city are not soldiers,"
Aburaz al Furjari, who left his shop behind to flee to Tripoli.
"They are local loyalists who received guns from Gaddafi."
NTC fighters estimated that about half of Bani Walid's
families had escaped north towards Tripoli as well as towards
the coastal city of Misrata, but many Gaddafi supporters had
stayed behind.
After Tripoli's relatively quick fall last month, Bani
Walid's fierce resistance has been a mystery even to local
fighters. Residents say many people in the Warfalla tribe fear
retribution because of their traditionally close links to
Gaddafi's tribe.
"For many years the Warfalla have had a special connection
to Gaddafi's clan. He gave them money, cars, houses in return
for their support," said Addiladim Azzarog, a Bani Walid
resident fleeing with his family to Tripoli.
"It's a very strong connection. They have always sided with
Gaddafi."
A difficult local terrain, different from the flat desert
that defines many other parts of Libya, has contributed to the
lack of NTC progress at Bani Walid.
Sitting at the crossroads of transport routes south of
Tripoli, Bani Walid is perched on the slopes of a sprawling
valley criss-crossed by steep and narrow gullies, making any
advance from the outside difficult and slow.
For now, Libyan national army troops and local anti-Gaddafi
brigades are massing outside Bani Walid, waiting for orders to
push forward.
At a checkpoint on the edge of the city built around an old
Gaddafi-era guest house, bored soldiers chased around a donkey
from a nearby farm shouting, "Gaddafi go away!"
Sitting on rugs spread out on the ground, some played with a
pet scorpion kept inside an ammunition box. Poking it with a
14mm bullet from anti-aircraft gun, one fighter, Omar, said: "We
will soon catch Gaddafi, too."
(Editing by Barry Malone and Giles Elgood)