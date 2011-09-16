UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEAR BANI WALID , Sept 16 Columns of Libyan NTC fighters and vehicles withdrew chaotically from Bani Walid at dusk after hours of fierce fighting ended inconclusively and pro-Gaddafi forces continued to shell their positions in and around the city, Reuters witnesses said.
"We have received orders to retreat. We have been hit by many rockets. We will come back later," ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) fighter, Assad Al Hamuri, told Reuters as he fled from the frontline.
"We need to reorganise troops and stock up on ammunition. We are waiting for orders to go back in again," said NTC fighter Saraj Abdelrazaq
The atmosphere was frantic and shouting matches erupted among the anti-Gaddafi fighters as their forces poured out of the city amid heavy bursts of rocket fire from Gaddafi forces. (Reporting by Maria Golovnina; Writing by Barry Malone)
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, Feb 11 Power supply has been restored within hours of an outage in southwestern Iran that hit crude oil production by 700,000 barrels on Saturday, and efforts are underway to compensate for the output drop, a senior oil official said.