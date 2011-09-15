By Maria Golovnina
| NORTH GATE OF BANI WALID, Libya, Sept 15
NORTH GATE OF BANI WALID, Libya, Sept 15 Worn
out after weeks without proper food and water, refugees gushing
out of one of Muammar Gaddafi's last strongholds implored
fighters backing Libya's new rulers to hurry up and rescue their
families trapped inside the beleaguered town.
One of the last flashpoints in Libya's seven-month war, the
desert town of Bani Walid has been under siege for two weeks,
with die-hard Gaddafi loyalists dug into its steep valleys and
hills, stoutly resisting advancing interim government troops.
Wary of alienating a powerful local tribe, provisional
government forces massing outside the oasis town ceased fire
this week to give civilians a chance to flee before storming
Bani Walid.
A difficult terrain of treacherous hills and steep,
sun-scorched valleys has also kept their advance in check, with
most Gaddafi snipers and rocket launchers concentrated on higher
ground inside the city.
More than a quarter of Bani Walid's roughly 100,000
population has now fled, but residents said many more people
were trapped by feared Gaddafi militiamen threatening to shoot
anyone leaving their homes.
Some of the refugees were openly angry at the lack of
progress.
"Why are you waiting?" shouted Ramadan Karim after crossing
the lines and stopping at a checkpoint manned by anti-Gaddafi
fighters on the northern edge of the city.
Shaking his fist and leaning out of his car's window, he
yelled at the soldiers: "Go in now! Rescue them! Our people are
trapped inside! It's a ghost city! It's enough! It's enough!"
With ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) troops
frozen in their positions, some civilians seized on the lull in
fighting to get their families out themselves.
"My family is trapped inside," said one man, Sharef Saleh,
as he drove into Bani Walid. "I am going in to rescue them. I am
not afraid."
Although their numbers had been believed to be in the low
hundreds, Gaddafi militiamen have put up stiffer than expected
resistance, shelling their opponents' positions with rocket
launchers and threatening civilians via radio messages.
GADDAFI "COWARDS"
"A number of rebels stayed at home with us and my walls are
now full of bullet holes," said Yusef al Hazmi, a farmer driving
out of the city with a dozen noisy sheep packed into the back of
his truck.
"People are puzzled why it's taking so long, why rebels are
not coming. Gaddafi militiamen have put their anti-aircraft guns
and snipers on the roofs of schools, civilian houses, mosques."
Libya's new national army, deployed by the NTC from Tripoli
and other big cities, has been reinforcing positions in
preparation for a full scale attack after earlier attempts to
retake the city, led by less experienced local fighters, failed
earlier this month.
Libya's new rulers are desperate to avoid another botched
attempt to retake the town -- an event that could derail
Tripoli's efforts to put the country firmly on the path of
reconstruction.
Field commanders around Bani Walid said they were under
strict orders to proceed slowly and avoid the loss of civilian
life as much as possible.
"We are not using the same tactics as Gaddafi. We want to
help our people, all Libyans," said Hafid Bellal, an
anti-Gaddafi fighter.
For now, the frontline is in a state of limbo. At dusty
checkpoints north of the city, soldiers wait patiently for the
green light to advance, gazing at the distant haze of Bani
Walid's low-rise skyline from their distant desert positions.
They said commanders had rescinded orders to advance several
times at the last minute, contributing to the sense of
nervousness on the ground.
As they waited, troops fired volleys of machinegun fire into
the empty desert and stamped on Gaddafi's green flag confiscated
from a suspected loyalist, shouting, "Gaddafi out! Libya is
free".
Explosions boomed around the valley as soldiers test-fired
rocket propelled grenades in a show of strength.
Honking wildly and flashing victory signs at NTC fighters
greeting them outside the gates, many refugees were visibly
relieved.
"I am so happy to see you! We have been trapped there for
months!" said one man, Akram. "Gaddafi militiamen are cowards.
Everyone is with you."
(Editing by Barry Malone and Jon Boyle)