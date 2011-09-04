* NTC fighters, elders resume talks near town
* Rebels say Saif al-Islam may have fled
By Maria Golovnina
NEAR BANI WALID, Libya, Sep 4 Tribal elders from
the besieged town of Bani Walid, a bastion of support for
Muammar Gaddafi, came out negotiate on Sunday with fighters for
Libya's interim government who have said they are ready to
attack.
Earlier on Sunday a National Transitional Council (NTC)
negotiator told a Reuters correspondent at the scene that talks
had broken down and that its forces were about to take the town.
But, several hours later, elders from the town arrived at a
frontline checkpoint, some 60 km (40 miles) north of Bani Walid.
Sitting in the shade of a building, the men, dressed in flowing
white robes, and NTC negotiators in military fatigues and with
rifles slung over their shoulders huddled in conversation.
"We do not want to solve this militarily," NTC negotiator
Abusif Ghnyah told Reuters at the frontline. "We don't want to
fire even a single shot. We don't want blood."
There has been speculation from NTC officials that members
of the Gaddafi family, even the former Libyan leader himself,
may be hiding in the town.
NTC commanders at the checkpoint said they suspected
Gaddafi's most politically-prominent son, Saif al-Islam, may
have fled the town on Saturday and headed deeper into the
southern desert.
Ghnyah said that about 20 pro-Gaddafi fighters still
controlled the centre of Bani Walid, though other NTC officials
estimated there may be as many as 100 fighters waiting in the
town.
Bani Walid, along with Gaddafi's hometown of Sirte and
Sabha, deep in the Sahara desert, are three of the last main
areas not under NTC control, though its forces are massed
nearby.
Independent accounts from inside the towns have not been
available as communications appear to be largely cut off.
(Writing by Barry Malone; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)