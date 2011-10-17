BANI WALID, Libya Oct 17 Forces with Libya's interim government on Monday held celebrations in the centre of Bani Walid, where they hoisted flags and fired machineguns into the air after capturing most of the southern town from fighters loyal to Muammar Gaddafi.

A Reuters team in the town saw the country's new flag hoisted on several buildings in a central square where scores of government fighters fired guns into the air in celebration. (Reporting By Barry Malone; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Louise Ireland)